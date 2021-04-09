Ariana Grande Plans ‘Intimate’ Wedding With Fiance Dalton Gomez

Instagram

The ‘Rain on Me’ singer and her luxury home realtor boyfriend are reported to get married in the early summer of 2021 and they ‘have been looking at venues in a few different cities.’

Ariana Grande is getting closer to tying the knot with Dalton Gomez. Months after making public her engagement to her now-fiance, the “Rain on Me” singer was said to have planned an “intimate” wedding with him.

Offering more details about the 27-year-old’s wedding plan was E! News. A source told the outlet, “They both do not want a huge extravagant event, so they are figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony.”

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that “Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer.” The insider further spilled, “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California,” adding that “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On how things went between the pair, they are reportedly “beyond obsessed with each other” and spend “almost all their time together.” The insider continued, “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of [her] friends and family love him for her.”

The “Thank You, Next” songstress announced her engagement to her 25-year-old beau on December 20, 2020. Sharing on Instagram a series of photos of her with her fiance and the engagement ring, she declared, “Forever n then some (sic).”

Ariana and Dalton allegedly started dating in March the same year. She confirmed their relationship nearly two months later through his cameo in her homemade music video for “Stuck With U”, her collaboration single with Justin Bieber. They went Instagram official in June.

Before being engaged to Dalton, Ariana was engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson in June 2018. The former couple, however, called it off in October the same year. She previously dated late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018, dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.