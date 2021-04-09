Andre Drummond reflects on first full game with Lakers

Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat was Andre Drummond’s first full game with the Purple and Gold. The two-time All-Star made his Lakers’ debut against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, but his time on the court was cut short due to a toe injury.

Following a 110-104 loss to the Heat, Drummond admitted he’s still trying to get acclimated to the team but that it felt good to play a complete game with the Lakers.

“This being my first real game I played (for the Lakers), it felt good being out there,” Drummond said, according to Clutch Points. “I’m still trying to figure guys out. I caught myself running into guys a few times.”

The veteran big man finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He was arguably L.A.’s second-best player behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who notched a team-high 28 points.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also lauded Drummond after the game, saying he had a “good first full game.” Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder agreed with Vogel and praised Drummond in their postgame interviews.

L.A. signed Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He provides the Lakers with some much-needed depth with Anthony Davis and LeBron James still sidelined with injuries.

Without Davis and James, the Lakers dropped to 4-6 and own a 32-20 record overall, which is good enough for fifth in the Western Conference.