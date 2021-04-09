Amazon Has Enough Votes to Beat Unionization Effort in Alabama By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Amazon appears to have clinched enough votes to beat an effort to unionize by workers at an Alabama warehouse.

The workers have voted against establishing the first union for Amazon (NASDAQ:), according to an unofficial tally. The union they would join has filed an objection, according to CNBC. Shares were slightly higher, after rising almost 4% this week.

After more than a week of vote counting, the no votes hit a simple majority on Friday, according to multiple reports. The ballot counting continues until there is an official count. As of Thursday, the counting suggested the unionization effort would fail.

CNBC said Friday that Amazon union proponents want investigation into the vote.

In the run up to the ballot results, Amazon has faced rebellion from workers in Spain, Italy, and France, amid criticism over poor working conditions. In the face of criticism, Amazon has fought back, arguing that its pay and benefits for employees are competitive.