All Top 100 Cryptocurrency Reaches $1 Billion Market Capitalization By CoinQuora



All Top 100 Cryptocurrency Reaches $1 Billion Market Capitalization



Top 100 cryptocurrencies all reached $1 billion in market capitalization.

continues to be the king in terms of market capitalization.

Cryptocurrency continues to rocket high as the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market reached $1 billion market capitalization. Undoubtedly, this is an indication that the crypto market is growing bigger and stronger, an event favored by global investors.

This made crypto enthusiasts Lark Davis react in a tweet post:

Every single coin in the top 100 is now over 1 billion in market cap!!! Incredible #crypto — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 8, 2021

Aside from the $1 billion market capitalization of each crypto in the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin maintains its top position. Specifically, Bitcoin continues to maintain its green mark in breaking one resistance to another. As a result, more and more countries, companies, and people are now acknowledging Bitcoin cryptocurrency’s potential. For example, the Tesla (NASDAQ:) automobile company officially announced that they are now accepting Bitcoin as a payment mode.

On the other hand, other cryptocurrencies with over $1 billion market capitalization, such as (ETH), (ADA), and Polkadot (DOT), are also making noise in the crypto world. These cryptocurrencies are just some of the top-performing digital assets that help the crypto space maintain its good reputation.

Moreover, this recent achievement of the crypto space is evident that more people are now trusting cryptocurrency. In terms of technology, the crypto world keeps revolutionizing its platform to provide seamless use cases to all its users. Despite the market decline due to the global pandemic, the crypto space remains strong and reliable. Indeed, we can say that cryptocurrency is now one step closer to being the financial system’s future.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

