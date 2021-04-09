Airlines Slip After Boeing’s Call To Check On Issue With 737 By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of several airline companies fell Friday after they removed some 737 Max jets from their schedule in response to Boeing’s (NYSE:) advice to check the planes for certain issues.

Delta (NYSE:) fell 1% while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:) were both down just short of that. Boeing itself slipped by 1.7% after the disclosure earlier in the day.

American Airlines removed 17 Boeing 737 Max jets from its schedule while Southwest took off 30.

Boeing said it asked 16 customers to address a potential production issues related to an electrical power system in certain variants of the 737 MAX, which only recently returned to the skies after two fatal crashes triggered a 20-month safety ban on the jet.

Boeing said it wanted customers to check if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in those specific planes.

The development appears to be a relatively small hiccup in the plans of the manufacturer to put more planes from the 737 MAX family back in the air.

Boeing has recently bagged multiple orders for the model that was its main cash cow until 2019, including from 777 Partners and Southwest Airlines.