Addison Rae Insists She Isn’t ‘Hooking Up’ With Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

In a new episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, the 20-year-old TikTok star is grilled by Kim and Khloe Kardashian about her relationship with their sister.

AceShowbiz –

Addison Rae has made it clear that she and Kourtney Kardashian are just friends. Having been grilled by Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about her relationship with their sibling, the TikTok star insisted that they are not “hooking up.”

Addison was interrogated by Kim and Khloe in the Thursday, April 8 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. While she was having lunch with the two sisters, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, Kim first asked her, “So what does Kourtney tell you about us?”

Also pressing the 20-year-old was the Good American founder who asked, “Who’s her favorite? What the f**k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?” The estranged wife of Kanye West then chimed in, “Honestly at the beginning we were like wait are they… hooking up? If it was like that kind of relationship.”

After Scott joined the chat by saying, “That was the elephant in the room,” Addison was quick to reply, “No we’re not!” Not believing her answer, the “Flip It Like Disick” star assured, “It’s okay if you are – nobody judges.” She then emphasized, “No, we’re not… It’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.”

In the confessional, Khloe divulged, “We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison. So we invited Addison over for lunch, but without Kourtney, because we just want to ask a couple of questions and get to know her more.” Kim then spilled, “We just want to feel around a little bit.”





Khloe, who was then confronted by Kourtney about the lunch, confessed to her, “You are in such a fantastic mood when you’re around Addison, that we were really just, we thought we were being proactive and trying to pick her brain, like, what do you do? What do you guys talk about?” She continued, “We’re not dissing Addison.”

Addison and Kourtney became fast friends since the pair starred in a Poosh workout video. The mother of three was even unveiled to be appearing in the former’s upcoming movie, “He’s All That“.