Abandoned dog report leads to sick owner.

However, one call that came in last Friday was different.

Workers at a Petsmart store were worried about a regular customer who brought his dog in on Tuesday then never returned to get her.

Staff called the man several times but he never picked up the phone so they called the Humane Society.

The story set off a red flag for both the field investigator and the animal control officer who responded.

Determined to find out what was wrong, they went to the man’s apartment.

As soon as they got to the door, they heard “very muffled” calls for help.

Inside they found the 71-year-old owner of that dog suffered a serious medical condition shortly after dropping her off.

He spent the next three days, all alone on the floor.

The man remains in the hospital.

