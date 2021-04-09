Aaliyah’s Mom Believes Her Late Daughter and DMX Will ‘Meet Again’ After His Death

Twitter/WENN/Johnny Louis

In the wake of the rap legend’s passing, Diane Haughton offers a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, raving that he ‘had and still have a heart of gold.’

AceShowbiz –

Aaliyah‘s mother is mourning the death of DMX. When offering a heartfelt tribute to the rap legend on social media, Diane Haughton stated that she believes he and her late daughter will “meet again.”

Diane shared her dedication via Aaliyah’s Instagram page on Friday, April 9. “Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally! – Aaliyah’s Mom,” so read the message.

<br />

Aaliyah, who died at the age of 22 in a plane crash, co-starred with DMX in the 2000 film “Romeo Must Die“. They also collaborated for her song “Miss You”, which was dropped one year after her passing. The MC, whose real name was Earl Simmons, began the track by giving an emotional speech for the R&B singer.

“Dearest, sweet Aaliyah, I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone. So I won’t. It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would’ve wanted you close to him. Because you truly were an angel on Earth,” he stated in the opening moments of the song. “And in my own special way, I love you. I miss you.”

DMX passed away on Friday, April 9. He had been hospitalized in White Plains, New York for one week following a heart attack. Confirming his death was his family members who said in a statement to the press, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” the statement continued to read. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”