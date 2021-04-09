28 Reactions To Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

It’s official, y’all. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is OUT!!!
Just your reminder in case you live under a rock — this is a super powerful moment not just for Taylor, but for musicians everywhere who don’t own their music, especially female musicians.
People (and millennials who were obsessed with Fearless in 2008 in particular) were feeling pretty darn nostalgic and ~in their feelings.~ Here are some of the best reactions!
