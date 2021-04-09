20 Best Performances From Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

“So, bye-bye, Miss American Pie.”
If you’ve watched Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, you’ll know how hard the show can hit you in the feelings with its pop song covers.
In honor of all the joy that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has given us, let’s revisit and rank the show’s best performances so far!
20.
When Emily did a hilarious rendition of Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison.”
19.
When Zoey saw everyone dancing to Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.”
18.
When Zoey had a dream about performing The Kiki Dee Band’s “I’ve Got the Music in Me.”
17.
When Mitch sang Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” to Zoey.
16.
When Zoey and Max both sang Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” as they hooked up.
15.
When Abigail and her colleagues signed Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.”
14.
When Zoey got ambushed with a crowd singing The Beatles’ “Help!”
13.
When Zoey, Aiden, and Danny Michael Davis performed Nicki Minaj’s “Starship” while incredibly high.
12.
When Emily sang The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You” to David.
11.
When Simon and Mo celebrated Simon’s small victory at work with Janelle Monáe’s “Tightrope.”
10.
When Zoey performed Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy.”
9.
When Max performed Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” to Zoey.
8.
When Joan and Ava each staked their claim over Max with Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.”
7.
When Simon was feeling himself while performing Lizzo’s “Juice.”
6.
When Mo dramatically sang Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.”
5.
When David expressed his feelings in court through Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.”
4.
When Max vented his frustration with his dad through Linkin Park’s “Numb.”
3.
When Max made Zoey all flustered with his version of the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.”
2.
When Simon performed Nina Simone’s’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”
1.
When the cast sang Don McLean’s “American Pie” at Mitch’s wake.
Which performance from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets you feeling some type of way? Let us know in the comments below!
