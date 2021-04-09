20 Best Performances From Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

“So, bye-bye, Miss American Pie.”

If you’ve watched Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, you’ll know how hard the show can hit you in the feelings with its pop song covers.


It’s like Glee, except it’s situated in the tech world and everyone plays nice (except for the occasional Joan and Leif shenanigan).

In honor of all the joy that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has given us, let’s revisit and rank the show’s best performances so far!

20.

When Emily did a hilarious rendition of Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison.”


We just knew that her sister Jenna was going to be big trouble.

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 2

19.

When Zoey saw everyone dancing to Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.”


OK, so this performance hits on Zoey’s fear of being unwanted and alone on her 30th birthday. Still, it’s a cute, romantic moment for everyone else, and the best part is when Mo and Perry express their gushy feelings for each other!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 7

18.

When Zoey had a dream about performing The Kiki Dee Band’s “I’ve Got the Music in Me.”


We love a cast performance! This go get ’em number really sets the show’s tone alongside “Help!”

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 2

17.

When Mitch sang Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” to Zoey.


The choreography is relatively simple compared to the show’s flashier moments, but Mitch’s stripped-down singing will destroy you emotionally.

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 1

16.

When Zoey and Max both sang Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” as they hooked up.


Max tries to tune things out with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” so that Zoey won’t get a heart song from him when they hook up. But they end up dueting “A Moment Like This,” and it’s so sweet!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 2

15.

When Abigail and her colleagues signed Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.”


Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist always pushes boundaries, and this exceptional sign language performance of “Fight Song” just goes to show the series’ creativity.

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 9

14.

When Zoey got ambushed with a crowd singing The Beatles’ “Help!”


It’s truly a great start to the show!

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 1

13.

When Zoey, Aiden, and Danny Michael Davis performed Nicki Minaj’s “Starship” while incredibly high.


It’s really not that deep, but it’s so, so very funny.

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 5

12.

When Emily sang The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You” to David.


Emily is nervous about David wanting to leave his job, but she promises that she’ll stand by him no matter what. You never know when Alice Lee will make you laugh or cry on this show!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 4

11.

When Simon and Mo celebrated Simon’s small victory at work with Janelle Monáe’s “Tightrope.”


Simon + Mo = DYNAMITE! (Speaking of, I’m very curious about when they’ll do that BTS song on the show…)

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 6

10.

When Zoey performed Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy.”


It’s a blast to see Zoey perform a heart song, which doesn’t happen all that often in the first season. She only does so when she’s in a funk (or very high), so Jane Levy always puts her all into these rare performances.

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 8

9.

When Max performed Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” to Zoey.


Mall flash mobs can be a lot IRL, but we’ll make an exception for Max.

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 7

8.

When Joan and Ava each staked their claim over Max with Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.”


It’s the Lauren Graham and Renée Elise Goldsberry duet we never knew we needed!

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 10

7.

When Simon was feeling himself while performing Lizzo’s “Juice.”


Off the high of crushing it as the new company spokesperson, Simon is *really* happy. John Clarence Stewart just charms effortlessly.

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 4

6.

When Mo dramatically sang Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.”


Mo always delivers when it comes to an emotional performance!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 2

5.

When David expressed his feelings in court through Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.”


It’s really refreshing to see David loosen up and express how much he loves his son!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 4

4.

When Max vented his frustration with his dad through Linkin Park’s “Numb.”


We know that Skylar Astin can hit those notes, but his commitment to the emotional dancing and gesturing is something else!

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 5

3.

When Max made Zoey all flustered with his version of the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.”


Astin didn’t have to go this hard, but he did it anyway. His vocals and dance moves are very smooth, but we’re never going to forget how he seductively unzipped his jacket!

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 2

2.

When Simon performed Nina Simone’s’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”


Given the show’s goofy, feel-good tone, this performance could have veered into “hammy” territory, but Stewart pulls it off smoothly while maintaining the gravity of the situation — tackling the racism at SPRQ Point.

Which episode it’s in: Season 2, Episode 5

1.

When the cast sang Don McLean’s “American Pie” at Mitch’s wake.


On top of the moment already being inherently upsetting, everyone is on their A-game vocally to really emotionally eviscerate us. Levy is devastating with her tearful acapella singing during the last few lines.

Which episode it’s in: Season 1, Episode 12

Which performance from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets you feeling some type of way? Let us know in the comments below!

