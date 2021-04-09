2 U.S. Infrastructure ETFs to Buy on Biden’s Massive Push By StockNews

President Biden has recently proposed a $2 trillion package to reshape the U.S. Infrastructure. As a result, infrastructure ETFs like Global X US Infrastructure Development (PAVE) and iShares U.S. Infrastructure (IFRA) are expected to soar. Read more to find out how these ETFs will benefit.The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has given America’s Infrastructure a rating of C- in its 2021 report, because of its frequent water breaks, wear and tear of roads and bridges, and interrupting electricity. The deteriorating condition of US infrastructure is one of the key reasons behind President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package. Biden hopes to rebuild the majority of the existing infrastructure in areas of Transportation, Water, Broadband and Power, Housing and Education, and Manufacturing and Labor, in line with his aim to “Build Back Better.”

The huge government spending on infrastructure will benefit several companies involved in infrastructure-related activities in the upcoming months. Therefore, we expect Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) and iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA), which have substantial exposure to infrastructure stocks, to be positioned to deliver solid returns.

Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

