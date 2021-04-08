Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

More AstraZeneca restrictions

A day after E.U. regulators described a possible link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood clots, more countries halted the use of what is now the world’s most widely used vaccine.

Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark and Norway have suspended its use altogether. The Philippines said it would temporarily stop administering it to people age 60 and under. Belgium said it would stop for those under 56. Australia now recommends that adults under 50 receive an alternative vaccine.

South Korea will decide this weekend if it will resume administering the shot to those 60 and younger. E.U. regulators have said that its benefits outweigh the risks for most people.