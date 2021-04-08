XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $1.00538 by 15:52 (19:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 6.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $44.49808B, or 2.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.90415 to $1.00552 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 72.45%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.41196B or 7.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5657 to $1.1147 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 69.44% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,753.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.96% on the day.

was trading at $2,061.55 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,086.34878B or 55.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $239.56700B or 12.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

