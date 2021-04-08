XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade
Investing.com – was trading at $1.00538 by 15:52 (19:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 6.
The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $44.49808B, or 2.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.
XRP had traded in a range of $0.90415 to $1.00552 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 72.45%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.41196B or 7.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5657 to $1.1147 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 69.44% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $57,753.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.96% on the day.
was trading at $2,061.55 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.07%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,086.34878B or 55.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $239.56700B or 12.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.