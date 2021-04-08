WrestleMania 37 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location & more on WWE’s 2021 event

WrestleMania week is here.

A little bit of wrestling normalcy is return to WWE this weekend, with the company showcasing its crown jewel event, WrestleMania 37, with 14 matches scheduled to take place over the course of the event.

WrestleMania 36 was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, with WWE opting to hold the show over two nights in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. This year, it’s more of the same, with the event happening over a two-night span this weekend.

The “Showcase of the Immortals” does move back to a big stage this year, with the home of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers hosting one of the biggest wrestling — and sports — events of the year.

Here’s what you need to know about WrestleMania weekend festivities:

When is WrestleMania 37 in 2021?

Night 1: Saturday, April 10

Saturday, April 10 Night 2: Sunday, April 11

Once again, WWE is stretching WrestleMania over a two-night span, starting on Saturday, April 10 and ending on Sunday, April 11. The trend started last year as the company had to adjust in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

What time does WrestleMania 37 start?

Night 1: Saturday, April 10, 8 p.m. (main card) 7 p.m. (kickoff show)

Saturday, April 10, 8 p.m. (main card) 7 p.m. (kickoff show) Night 2: Sunday, April 11, 8 p.m. ET (main card) 7 p.m. (kickoff show)

Both nights of WrestleMania 37 start at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, with the main show underway at 8 p.m. ET.

Both cards are expected to last around four hours, meaning the show will likely end around midnight ET.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 37

Network: Peacock, PPV

Peacock, PPV Price: $5 per month (Premium subscription), $29.99 (PPV, per night)

The WWE Network is no more — at least, not on its own. Fans looking to watch WrestleMania 37 will have to hop over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service and purchase a $5 per month premium subscription, which is cheaper than the $10 per month WWE Network sub.

For those looking to order WrestleMania 37 through traditional means, the price for the PPV showing is $29.99 per night.

Where is WrestleMania 37?

WrestleMania 37 takes place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The venue was originally going to play host to WrestleMania 36 until the coronavirus pandemic

WWE WrestleMania 37 match card

Night 1

— Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

— Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

— Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

— The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

— Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

— Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

— Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brook and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina, No. 1 contenders match

Night 2

— Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship

— Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

— The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

— Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight

— Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

— Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship

— Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. winners of Tag Team Turmoil match