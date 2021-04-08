With “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Taylor Swift Gets Ahead Of The Drama

In February, Taylor confirmed the rerecorded version of the album would include six tracks ~from the vault~ that she’d written during the making of Fearless but hadn’t originally made it onto the record. “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story,” Taylor wrote in her announcement. “See the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.”

Whether it was simply a result of growing up, or falling in long-term love, or even the entire world turning against her and her persona, Taylor Swift has rebranded. In many ways, 2017’s Reputation was the beginning of the complete upheaval of Taylor’s persona, and it’s only continued since then. Her 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore, were her least autobiographical ever, with Taylor choosing to draw from the experiences of fictional characters and fabricate new ones entirely in her songwriting rather than putting her own most personal moments on a platter for public consumption. “There was a point I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs, that I felt it was unsustainable for my future moving forward,” she told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview around the release of Evermore. “It felt like too hot of a microscope. On my bad days, I would feel like I was loading a cannon of clickbait, when that’s not what I want for my life.”

“Life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” Taylor wrote of her 2020 self in her tweet announcing the track’s release. And then she acknowledged — in a goblin voice — that her 2008 music goes against that new, chill outlook entirely.