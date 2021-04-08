Willie Nelson and Ziggy Marley to Headline Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve Virtual Event

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Country music legend Willie Nelson and reggae star Ziggy Marley are set to share the virtual stage for a special Earth Day eve celebration.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma and singer Valerie June will also be part of the pre-recorded line-up for the National Geographic event, with additional artists including Maggie Rogers, Jose Gonzalez, Angelique Kidjo, Aurora, Rostam, and rockers My Morning Jacket, who will be premiering their new music video.

“Earth Day Eve 2021: A Virtual Celebration”, hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo, will also feature appearances from a variety of industry experts, such as conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Join in the fun at 8.30 P.M. ET on April 21 on the National Geographic website or YouTube channel.

The countdown to Earth Day will then continue from 10 P.M. ET on TikTok for an online afterparty, hosted by DJ Jayda G, culminating in the midnight premiere of James Cameron’s Disney+ series “Secrets of the Whales”, narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

About the special event, National Geographic chairman Gary Knell said, “For over 133 years, National Geographic has strived to inspire people to care more deeply for the planet. Our Earth Day Eve event – virtual and accessible to everyone – will showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world together with some of National Geographic’s most extraordinary Explorers.”

He continued. “From Aurora’s forest performance in Bergen, Norway, to Jane Goodall’s greeting from her home in England, the celebration will give us even more of a reason to fall in love with the place we all call home – and empower us to act to protect it.”