White House sees great focus on semiconductor chip shortage By Reuters

White House sees great focus on semiconductor chip shortage

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration has put a big focus on addressing an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that are used in a range of devices from cars to computers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

She said national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese would lead a meeting on the issue next week as part of the ongoing efforts.

“I wouldn’t say I’m predicting an outcome or an announcement immediately coming out of it,” Psaki said, referring to the April 12 meeting.

