What channel is the Masters on today? TV coverage, live streams for Thursday's Round 1

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
5

Tiger Woods will not participate in the 2021 Masters Tournament as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a February car crash, but this year’s event should still provide plenty of excitement.

Dustin Johnson will be looking to add another green jacket to his closet after winning the 2020 Masters just a few months ago. He will be facing some stiff competition, though, with top golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas hoping to enjoy a long weekend at Augusta National.

Here is a complete guide to watching the 2021 Masters, including the start time and TV channels for each round.

What channel is the Masters on today?

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS.

Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.

Masters TV schedule 2021

DateTime (ET)TV channel
Thursday, April 83-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Friday, April 93-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Saturday, April 103-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Sunday, April 112-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

Masters tee times 2021

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1.

Round 1: Thursday, April 8

Tee time (ET)Group
8 a.m.Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
8:12 a.m.Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
8:24 a.m.Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
8:36 a.m.Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
8:48 a.m.Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long
9 a.m.Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
9:12 a.m.Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
9:24 a.m.Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
9:36 a.m.Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
9:48 a.m.Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
10:06 a.m.Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:18 a.m.Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m.Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
10:42 a.m.Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
10:54 a.m.Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
11:06 a.m.Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
11:18 a.m.Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 a.m.Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
11:42 a.m.Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
11:54 a.m.Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
12:12 p.m.Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
12:24 p.m.Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne
12:36 p.m.Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 p.m.Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1 p.m.Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1:12 p.m.Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1:24 p.m.Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m.Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1:48 p.m.Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2 p.m.Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

