Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity By Reuters

Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors

(Reuters) – The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday.

The capacity at the Chase Center’s 18,000-seat arena will be capped at 35% as per California State Department of Public Health guidelines.

Fans wishing to attend games must either provide proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 48 hours of a game and they must wear face coverings at all times.

“Additionally, fans who can provide proof of vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 30 feet of the court,” the Warriors added.

The Warriors, who are 10th in the Western Conference standings, can still qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament if they finish in the top 10.

