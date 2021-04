A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of another man in Melbourne's south-east in 2019.

A 33-year-old Ashburton man was found dead at his Alamein Avenue home on December 15.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man in Camberwell this morning and charged him with one count of manslaughter.

He will front the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.