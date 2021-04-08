Vesta Equity and Algorand breathe new life into real estate tokenization By Cointelegraph

Vesta Equity and Algorand breathe new life into real estate tokenization
Global equity marketplace Vesta Equity has chosen the Algorand blockchain to launch its new real estate tokenization services, disrupting a decades-old industry and opening up the possibility for homeowners to convert their equity into digital assets.
Under the new partnership, Vesta will utilize Algorand to further disintermediate the numerous parties involved in the traditional home equity and borrowing space. With Vesta eliminating expensive intermediaries from the process, Algorand’s technology will allow all data to be readily available and verified automatically.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.