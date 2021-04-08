VeChain Price Could Surge $0.5 Soon, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora



VeChain Price Could Surge $0.5 Soon, Says Crypto Analyst



VeChain Justin says VET price could soon reach $0.5.

VET is fully prepared for a parabolic move.

VET holders could even expect consolidation before the pattern ends.

VeChain (VET) price could soon skyrocket to over $0.5 due to its current performance, Crypto analyst VeChain Justin. However, Justin has tweeted about VeChain current price and its bullishness.

#VeFam, parabolic move in sight. #VeChain has formed a massive bullish Cup & Handle Pattern with matching volume that can launch us +377%. This aligns closely with 4.618 Fib extension. Expect consolidation in handle before lift off. $VET target: $0.5008. Not financial advice. pic.twitter.com/S6G4iYfxls — VeChain Justin Ⓥ (@VeChainJustin) April 7, 2021

Also, apart from the price surge, the crypto analyst roughly showcased the bullish signal exhibited by VeChain. Justin also expressed that the bullish signal could even push VeChain to over 377% from its current price.

VET Continues to Show Parabolic Movement

What is more, Justin continued that VET showed a parabolic movement a couple of hours ago that lifted its price to beyond $0.10. Moreso, Justin said that VeChain is fully prepared for a parabolic move from now on.

In addition, Justin even went further by saying that VeChain has now formed a bullish “Cup and Hand Pattern” that will increase its volume to the aforementioned 377%.

TradingView)

Furthermore, Justin stated that VET holders could even expect consolidation before the pattern completes.

Justin said,

Again, consolidation is expected for this pattern to complete. This dip is a necessary evil. Hold tight. It will be a bumpy ride. See you at the top.

Currently, VeChain price is trading at $0.112 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,449, according to CoinGecko data.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

