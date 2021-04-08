Home Business VeChain Price Could Surge $0.5 Soon, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora

VeChain Price Could Surge $0.5 Soon, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

VeChain Price Could Surge $0.5 Soon, Says Crypto Analyst
  • VeChain Justin says VET price could soon reach $0.5.
  • VET is fully prepared for a parabolic move.
  • VET holders could even expect consolidation before the pattern ends.

VeChain (VET) price could soon skyrocket to over $0.5 due to its current performance, Crypto analyst VeChain Justin. However, Justin has tweeted about VeChain current price and its bullishness.

Also, apart from the price surge, the crypto analyst roughly showcased the bullish signal exhibited by VeChain. Justin also expressed that the bullish signal could even push VeChain to over 377% from its current price.

VET Continues to Show Parabolic Movement

What is more, Justin continued that VET showed a parabolic movement a couple of hours ago that lifted its price to beyond $0.10. Moreso, Justin said that VeChain is fully prepared for a parabolic move from now on.

In addition, Justin even went further by saying that VeChain has now formed a bullish “Cup and Hand Pattern” that will increase its volume to the aforementioned 377%.

TradingView)

Furthermore, Justin stated that VET holders could even expect consolidation before the pattern completes.

Justin said,

Again, consolidation is expected for this pattern to complete. This dip is a necessary evil. Hold tight. It will be a bumpy ride. See you at the top.

Currently, VeChain price is trading at $0.112 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,449, according to CoinGecko data.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©