US must embrace Bitcoin to counter Chinese ‘financial attack’ — Pomp By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) can undermine the U.S. dollar if the United States does not take a lead role in accepting it, argues Anthony Pompliano.

Speaking to CNBC on April 8, the Morgan Creek Digital co-founder followed up on a warning from investor Peter Thiel that China could use Bitcoin to destabilize USD hegemony.