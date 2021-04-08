U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.17% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.17%, while the index climbed 0.42%, and the index climbed 1.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.93% or 2.47 points to trade at 130.37 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 1.65% or 3.65 points to end at 224.44 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 1.38% or 3.44 points to 253.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.09% or 2.86 points to trade at 133.68 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.42% or 0.79 points to end at 54.79 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.36% or 2.07 points to 150.22.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.06% to 231.07, Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.16% to settle at 575.57 and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.58% to close at 264.74.

The worst performers were Constellation Brands Inc Class A (NYSE:) which was down 4.67% to 223.98 in late trade, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.30% to settle at 12.90 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.65% to 42.29 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 111.02% to 54.970, ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 52.05% to settle at 11.51 and Vericity Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.74% to close at 14.46.

The worst performers were Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 47.55% to 43.10 in late trade, Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.86% to settle at 1.550 and Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.99% to 17.3 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1876 to 1202 and 95 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2041 rose and 1139 declined, while 104 ended unchanged.

Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.38% or 3.44 to 253.34. Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 52.05% or 3.94 to 11.51.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.22% to 16.95 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.93% or 16.20 to $1757.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.12% or 0.07 to hit $59.84 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.27% or 0.17 to trade at $63.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.38% to 1.1915, while USD/JPY fell 0.52% to 109.27.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 92.085.

