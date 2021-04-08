U.S. defense secretary to visit Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters, UK By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits New Delhi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium and Britain starting on Saturday, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“Secretary Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States’ commitment to deterrence and defense, burden sharing, and enduring trans-Atlantic security,” said the statement released on Thursday.
