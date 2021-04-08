Tristan Thompson disputes he’s disliked by Celtics’ teammates

Tristan Thompson dismissed a report that he is unpopular in the Boston locker room following the Celtics’ 101-99 win over the New York Knicks.

“I laughed,” Thompson told reporters. “In my 10 years of playing basketball, I don’t there’s one teammate that doesn’t like me in the locker room. I know that was full of s—.”

Before the trade deadline, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said that Thompson “is not loved in (Boston’s) locker room for numerous reasons” on The Mismatch Podcast. Jalen Brown and Kemba Walker both shut down the idea that Thompson is disliked by his teammates.

Thompson played his first game in nearly a month on Wednesday, as he had been out since March 14 due to the league’s health and safety protocols. The veteran center played 22 solid minutes, finishing with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the winning effort.

While the Thompson rumors may have proven to be false, they do highlight the level of scrutiny the Celtics are under this season, as they are among the most underwhelming teams in the NBA. They currently hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are dangerously close to being out of the playoff picture altogether.