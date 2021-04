Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season after he was diagnosed with colon cancer but returned to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Thursday’s home opener against the Boston Red Sox.

In the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s contest, Mancini walked to home plate for his first at-bat and received a standing ovation from fans, teammates, and members of the Red Sox: