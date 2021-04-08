Top seed Daniel Evans falls in Sardegna Open By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Miami Open

Top-seeded Daniel Evans of England fell in three sets to Italian Lorenzo Musetti on the clay courts of the Sardegna Open on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.

Musetti won 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

Australian and No. 6 seed John Millman was also upset, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy defeated Gilles Simon of France in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Also, Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann defeated Marco Cecchinato of Italy 7-5, 6-1.

Andalucia Open

Third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Gianluca Mager in Marbella, Spain.

In other action, Carlos Alcaraz needed three sets to upset fellow Spanish countryman Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Spaniard Jaume Munar defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the No. 2 seed, 6-2, 6-1, and Ilya Ivashka upset No. 5 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR