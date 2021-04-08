Tommy John surgery recommended for James Paxton

After spending the past two seasons with the New York Yankees, veteran pitcher James Paxton returned to his Seattle Mariners roots this past offseason. The 32-year-old left-hander signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract.

Unfortunately, Paxton left his first start in his return to the Mariners on April 6 against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning. Paxton’s departure was due to an elbow injury.

We now have more information on this. To say it’s not great would be an understatement. Jon Heyman of MLB Network is reporting that Tommy John surgery is being recommended for Paxton.