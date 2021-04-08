Tokocrytpo Exchange Token TKO Price Skyrockets to $3 from $0.1 After Binance Listing. By CoinQuora



Tokocrytpo Exchange Token TKO Price Skyrockets to $3 from $0.1 After Binance Listing.



Tokocrypto’s TKO rose in price from $0.1 to $3 after Binance listing.

Binance CEO tweeted about the rise in price.

TKO is compatible with both CeFi and DeFi.

Indonesia’s leading cryptocurrency, TKO by Tokocrypto rose from $0.1 to $3 within 24 hours after its listing on Binance.

Earlier, Binance completed the subscription format launchpad for the Tokocrypto coin. After the subscription timeframe elapsed, it opened trading for TKO/BTC, TKO/BIDR, TKO/BUSD and TKO/USDT trading pairs.

Founder/CEO of Binance Exchange, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted with relevance to this, stating that TKO was “making waves”. He attached a tweet from the official Binance account. This tweet showed TKO’s commendable stats after trading opened.

The @Tokocrypto $TKO #Binance Launchpad has just set three new records! 10.5 million #BNB committed $4.2 billion equvilant committed 201,406 total participants pic.twitter.com/Y18yDoqs0t — Binance (@binance) April 7, 2021

Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai, also retweeted this. He also mentioned in another tweet that TKO had ‘made history’ as Indonesia’s first project on Binance.

Today, @tkobytokocrypto by @Tokocrypto made history as #Indonesia‘s first cefi and defi project on @binance launchpad. Waiting for you to tweet about this @cz_binance pic.twitter.com/77H2ycuxvz — Pang Xue kai (Tokocrypto) (@pangxuekai) April 7, 2021

Tokocrypto Token is the country’s first digital asset project of its kind. Launched in 2018, It offers a hybrid token model. TKO is Tokocrypto’s native coin, known to be the country’s fastest-growing digital asset exchange in trading volumes and user registrations. The exchange also offers an NFT marketplace powered by TKO.

Also, TKO is compatible with CeFi as well as DeFi. Binance announced the Tokocrypto launch in late March 2021. Moreover, it is the 19th project on Binance launchpad.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

