The ‘NBA MVP runners-up’ quiz

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently in the second season of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era. Things have gone swimmingly to date, with the Clips becoming one of the true powerhouses in the NBA. But despite the immediate success, a cloud hangs over the franchise, with Kawhi having the ability to opt-out of the last year of his current deal to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Well, the Clipper faithful received some positive news on Wednesday when it was reported that “barring a dramatic turn of events”, Leonard is expected to stay with L.A. And sure, he may be intrigued by the Miami Heat culture (which superstar isn’t?), but Steve Ballmer, Ty Lue, and Clipper Darrell can rest easy knowing that the former two-time NBA Finals MVP is likely to stick around for at least one more season.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Kawhi has those two Finals MVPs and an All-Star Game MVP on his resume, but he’s never been voted as the regular-season MVP. However, he did come close once, finishing second in the vote in 2016. So with that in mind, how many of the players who finished second in the NBA MVP voting since the 1985-86 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!