Thai baht leads Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.260 109.24 -0.02

Sing dlr 1.340 1.3405 +0.05

Taiwan dlr 28.412 28.43 +0.06

Korean won 1116.000 1117.2 +0.11

Baht 31.380 31.46 +0.25

Peso 48.590 48.56 -0.06

Rupiah 14530.000 14530 0.00

Rupee 74.590 74.59 0.00

Ringgit 4.134 4.136 +0.05

Yuan 6.550 6.5516 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.260 103.24 -5.51

Sing dlr 1.340 1.3209 -1.41

Taiwan dlr 28.412 28.483 +0.25

Korean won 1116.000 1086.20 -2.67

Baht 31.380 29.96 -4.53

Peso 48.590 48.01 -1.19

Rupiah 14530.000 14040 -3.37

Rupee 74.590 73.07 -2.04

Ringgit 4.134 4.0400 -2.27

Yuan 6.550 6.5283 -0.33

