Tesla’s landlord accepts crypto; will Elon Musk pay rent in Bitcoin? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Tesla’s landlord accepts crypto; will Elon Musk pay rent in Bitcoin?

After becoming a corporate pioneer in cryptocurrency adoption, Elon Musk could be about to take the next step and begin paying rent in (BTC).

While no announcement has been made by the “Technoking” himself, news broke on April 7 regarding a partnership between Los Angeles real-estate firm, Caruso Properties, and the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins.