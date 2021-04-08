Sydney Zoo in ‘deep shock’ after death of chimpanzee Mogli

Zookeepers at Sydney Zoo in Western Sydney are in “deep shock” after chimpanzee Mogli was found dead this morning.

Patrons at the zoo were asked to stay in their cars and visitors were temporarily delayed entry to the zoo as authorities worked to recover Mogli’s body.

In a statement, the zoo said it was currently investigating the circumstances of its death.

Sydney Zoo at Bungarribee. (Nine)

“Sydney Zoo is sad to announce the death of Mogli a beloved member of our chimpanzee troop,” the zoo said in a statement.

“Mogli was found in the chimpanzee habitat this morning by our team. We are currently investigating the circumstances and once more information is known we will make a further statement.

“We would like to confirm that media reports of an escaped animal are false. The team are in a state of deep shock and grief.”