Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi Share Joint Custody of Kids as They Finalize Divorce

The ‘Shameless’ actor and the ‘Alias’ actress have reportedly finalized their divorce, nearly a year after they announced separation following more than a decade of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the "Shameless" star and his former wife will share joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old son William and six-year-old twins Violet and Knox. They won't pay any child support and have kept all their personal possessions.

Howey kept his $1.8 million (£1.3 million) home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles as well as his Harley Davidson and all of his residuals, pension plans, retirement plans, and accounts.

He will, however, have to pay Shahi more than $305,000 (£221,000) to equalise the division of their joint assets.

Former “Alias” star Shahi retained 50 per cent interest in a Los Angeles property and all of her residuals and her retirement accounts.

The former couple were also ordered to pay half each of the $370,000 (£269,000) they owe in back taxes for 2019, the documents stated.

Shahi filed for divorce from Howey in May (20) after 11 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple met when she guest-starred on an episode of his former series “Reba” in 2004 and wed in Las Vegas in 2009.

Back in 2018, Steve Howey talked about the challenge of parenting and felt lucky to have Sarah Shahi as the mother of his kids.

“Anyone that says parenting is not hard is not doing it right. I don’t see my friends anymore. I don’t see my immediate family as much as I should,” he said. “What my kids are teaching me is utter patience. I don’t really call it patience – I call it no murder. But my wife, Sarah, is the hero. Three kids – and starring in a TV series? That woman is a warrior.”