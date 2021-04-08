State Street to provide tech for institutional Bitcoin trading platform By Cointelegraph

State Street to provide tech for institutional Bitcoin trading platform
State Street (NYSE:), the second-oldest operating bank in the United States, is moving into the cryptocurrency industry by agreeing to provide its technology for a new crypto trading platform.
Currenex, a foreign exchange technology provider owned by State Street, has entered into an agreement with crypto firm Puremarkets to provide its trading infrastructure and tech for the new crypto trading platform Pure Digital. Announcing the news Thursday, Pure Digital said that it will also collaborate with State Street to further explore the digital currency trading industry.
