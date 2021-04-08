Snoop Dogg Added to Star-Studded Voice Cast of ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’

WENN

The ‘Doggstyle’ rapper has become the latest addition to the star-studded voice cast ensemble of the upcoming animated kiddie-friendly movie directed by John D. Eraklis.

Snoop Dogg has joined the voice cast of animated film “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk“.

The rapper has been cast alongside Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am in the upcoming animated film.

The John D. Eraklis-directed film is set in New York City and tells the story of Pierre, who was born out of a relationship between a hawk and a pigeon.

In a bid to find himself, Pierre – who is played by Will – sets out on a journey and makes a host of new friends en route.

His new pals include an Owl played by Jennifer and a pair of city squirrels called Scratch and Sniff, played by Snoop and comedy star Keenan Thompson.

The upcoming movie actually features a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzman, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson.

The musically-driven project is being produced by Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore.

Meanwhile, Snoop previously claimed that his self-belief and hard work have been the secrets to his success.

The chart-topping star – who is one of the best known musicians in the world today – thanked himself after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

“I want to thank me for believing in me,” he said at the time. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong.”

“I want to thank me for just being me at all times.”