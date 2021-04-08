5 hours ago
SEC Women’s Golfers of the Week – April 8, 2021
Women’s Golfer of the Week
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
So., Halmsted, Sweden
1st place * 71-70-70 211 (-5)
- Won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic by three strokes and led LSU to the team title.
- Shot all three rounds under par
- Second lowest 56-hole score in tournament and course history since the 2010 renovation.
- Team won the tournament with a 12-under 852, a tournament and course record.
- Also finished tied for third place at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur over the weekend
Women’s Newcomer of the Week
Nicole Whiston, Tennessee
Sophomore | San Diego, Calif.
LSU Tiger Golf Classic // E-par (75-78-73 – 216) // T6 (of 78)
- Finished tied for sixth in the final regular season tournament
- She tied her career-best round of 68 (-4) during Tuesday’s second round
- Her 15 birdies were the most of any golfer in the field
- She made six birdies in round two and six more in round three
- In her seventh tournament appearance of the season, this week marked the third time in which she has finished as Tennessee’s highest finisher this season
- She leads Tennessee with a spring average of 73.75
- She has posted a score of 73 or better in six of her last 10 rounds
- She was tied for fourth among all LSU Tiger Golf Classic participants in par 5 scoring at 4-under
- It marked her second top-20 finish in the last three tournaments
- She has seen 20 of her 21 rounds this season be recorded as counting scores. That percentage of .952 is the best of any Lady Vol
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Benedetta Moresco, Alabama
- Moresco led the Alabama women’s golf team at the LSU Tiger Golf Class, carding rounds of 70-73-73/216
- She finished in a tie for sixth place, marking her fourth consecutive top-ten finish in tournament play
- The rookie carded 12 birdies in three rounds of play in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, ranking tied for sixth in the field.
- She finished in third in the field in scoring average on par 4s, averaging 3.90 and scoring -3 on the tournament
- She has averaged 71.67 strokes per round over the last four tournaments to pace the Crimson Tide .