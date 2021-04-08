Photo: Southeastern Conference

SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week – April 8, 2021

Men’s Golfer of the Week

Bryce Lewis, Tennessee

Redshirt Sophomore

Hendersonville, Tenn.

Shot 6-under (207) and captured the individual championship at The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham, a tournament which featured nine SEC schools and 81 golfers overall.

It marked Lewis’ first career individual title.

Carded rounds of 68 and 65, respectively, during the first two rounds of play-good for his two best rounds of the season.

Racked up 13 birdies over the course of the tournament.

Ryan Hall, South Carolina

Junior

Knoxville, Tenn. // Halls High School

Augusta Haskins Award Invitational // -14 (72-66-64=202) // 1st

Picked up his first win (second career) of the 2020-21 season at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday, earning himself a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open this summer in Blaine, Minn.

After opening with an even par 72 in the first round, made one bogey the rest of the tournament; shot bogey free 66 (-6) in round two to pull within five shots of the lead after 36 holes; closed with an 8-under 64 (tied for career-best round) on Sunday and forced a playoff with Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante after chipping in for eagle on his final hole of third round

Birdied hole 10 twice in the playoff to take home medalist honors

Named to the Haskins Award Watch List on March 12, Hall has finished in the top-20 in all eight starts this season with a career-best five top-10s and three top-fives

He leads the team and the SEC with a 69.67 scoring average, shooting par or better in 20 of his 24 rounds this season

Men’s Newcomer of the Week

Ross Steelman, Missouri

Redshirt Sophomore

Columbia, Mo.

Won the Tiger Invitational with a 16-under par 200.

Set the Tiger Invitational all-time individual 54-hole record with the 16-under par performance.

Led Mizzou to its first team tournament win since the fall of 2019.

Fired a 7-under 65 in the opening round and followed with a 69 and 66 to finish with a career-low tournament score of 200.

Now has 11 rounds under par in seven tournaments this season.

Entered the Tiger Invite ranked No. 44 nationally and will likely move in to the Top 35 with the tournament win.

Alex Vogelsong, Auburn

Sophomore

Palm City, Fla.

The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham // +1 (72-72-70–214) // T-6th

Guided team with fourth top-25 finish of the season, including third straight, and second consecutive top-10 finish

Racked up eight birdies on the week

Logged ninth below-par round below par this season in the final round

One of five players to shoot 72 or better in all three rounds

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Manuel Lozada, Arkansas

Córdoba, Argentina