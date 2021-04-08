about a minute ago
SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week – April 8, 2021
Men’s Golfer of the Week
Bryce Lewis, Tennessee
Redshirt Sophomore
Hendersonville, Tenn.
- Shot 6-under (207) and captured the individual championship at The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham, a tournament which featured nine SEC schools and 81 golfers overall.
- It marked Lewis’ first career individual title.
- Carded rounds of 68 and 65, respectively, during the first two rounds of play-good for his two best rounds of the season.
- Racked up 13 birdies over the course of the tournament.
Ryan Hall, South Carolina
Junior
Knoxville, Tenn. // Halls High School
Augusta Haskins Award Invitational // -14 (72-66-64=202) // 1st
- Picked up his first win (second career) of the 2020-21 season at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday, earning himself a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open this summer in Blaine, Minn.
- After opening with an even par 72 in the first round, made one bogey the rest of the tournament; shot bogey free 66 (-6) in round two to pull within five shots of the lead after 36 holes; closed with an 8-under 64 (tied for career-best round) on Sunday and forced a playoff with Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante after chipping in for eagle on his final hole of third round
- Birdied hole 10 twice in the playoff to take home medalist honors
- Named to the Haskins Award Watch List on March 12, Hall has finished in the top-20 in all eight starts this season with a career-best five top-10s and three top-fives
- He leads the team and the SEC with a 69.67 scoring average, shooting par or better in 20 of his 24 rounds this season
Men’s Newcomer of the Week
Ross Steelman, Missouri
Redshirt Sophomore
Columbia, Mo.
- Won the Tiger Invitational with a 16-under par 200.
- Set the Tiger Invitational all-time individual 54-hole record with the 16-under par performance.
- Led Mizzou to its first team tournament win since the fall of 2019.
- Fired a 7-under 65 in the opening round and followed with a 69 and 66 to finish with a career-low tournament score of 200.
- Now has 11 rounds under par in seven tournaments this season.
- Entered the Tiger Invite ranked No. 44 nationally and will likely move in to the Top 35 with the tournament win.
Alex Vogelsong, Auburn
Sophomore
Palm City, Fla.
The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham // +1 (72-72-70–214) // T-6th
- Guided team with fourth top-25 finish of the season, including third straight, and second consecutive top-10 finish
- Racked up eight birdies on the week
- Logged ninth below-par round below par this season in the final round
- One of five players to shoot 72 or better in all three rounds
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Manuel Lozada, Arkansas
Córdoba, Argentina
- Had his first career top 10 finish, tying for 6th at The Collegiate Invitational
- Shot rounds of 70-72-72 for a 1-over-par score of 213
- Tied two golfers among the nation’s top 10 including #1 Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) and #11 William Moll (Vanderbilt)
- Defeated 17 of the nation’s top 100 players in the field including his teammates #27 Julian Perico and #46 Tyson Reeder
- Birdied two of his last three holes to earn the tie for sixth as well as pushing #21 Arkansas from 10th to 8th in the 14-team field that featured 13 of the nation’s top 50 programs
- While Lozada has played in all eight team events, this was his first time not playing as an individual this spring (Lozada had two top 20 finishes in the three fall events)
- 214 was his second-best, 54-hole score and his best on a par 71 course (shot a 1-under 209 in the fall on a par 70 course)
- His score has counted toward the team total in 11 of his 12 rounds when playing with the team