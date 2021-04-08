Robinhood’s crypto business explodes in the first quarter despite GameStop controversy By Cointelegraph

Robinhood’s crypto business explodes in the first quarter despite GameStop controversy
Robinhood, a popular trading app targeting millennials and other inexperienced investors, has become a major hub for cryptocurrencies, offering further evidence that digital assets are garnering mainstream appeal.
The company reported Thursday that 9.5 million users traded digital assets on its platform during the first quarter of 2021 – a six-fold increase from the previous quarter.
