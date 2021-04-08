Riot Blockchain is set to acquire a Texas data facility for $650M By Cointelegraph

Riot Blockchain is set to acquire a Texas data facility for $650M
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) is continuing its (BTC) mining expansion efforts. Reports suggest that the United States-based miner is set to purchase Whinstone US Inc, currently owned by Northern Data.
The planned purchase was announced by Riot Blockchain on Thursday via a press release, with the U.S. Bitcoin miner paying $80 million in cash. The remainder will come from the sale of about 12% of its stock to Northern Data.
