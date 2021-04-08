Renesas to restart production at fire-hit chip plant by April 19 -Asahi

Article content

TOKYO — Renesas Electronics Corp will resume production at a chip-making factory in eastern Japan that suffered a fire last month by April 19, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

The production stoppage has caused a major supply disruption for automakers around the world already hit by a chip shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asahi reported it would take two more months, until late June, before chip production returns to pre-fire levels at Renesas.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)