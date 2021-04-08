Reef Finance aims to simplify DeFi investing through Baskets protocol By Cointelegraph

Reef Finance aims to simplify DeFi investing through Baskets protocol
Reef Finance, a decentralized finance ecosystem powered by Polkadot, has released a new investment product aimed at helping passive investors gain access to a broader portfolio of cryptocurrencies.
Reef Baskets V1 is described as an “Ethereum-based framework for deploying collections of DeFi tokens” and other crypto assets. It operates in a similar manner to exchange-traded funds, which are popular among traditional investors and institutional managers.
