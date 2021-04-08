Queensland aged care worker claims she received wrong second COVID vaccine

An Ipswich aged care worker has allegedly received the wrong second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The worker, who lives in Goodna, claims she received the Pfizer vaccine for her first injection but was given the AstraZeneca vaccine in her second injection today.

The woman only realised the mix-up when she was given a pamphlet after the second injection.

Health workers at the clinic kept the woman under observation for an hour, checking her blood pressure twice and sending her home with an ice pack for a headache.

Health workers were “not sure” what the potential side effects would be as she “is the first person in Australia this has happened to”.

The clinic told her to go home, watch for symptoms and call an ambulance if she has an adverse reaction.