Prince’s 2010 Album Finally Gets Release Date After Previously Being Scrapped





The album titled ‘Welcome 2 America’ which was abruptly called off on the eve of its 2010 release is finally going to see the light of the day later this year.

AceShowbiz –

“Welcome 2 America“, which has been sitting in a vault for a decade, will be released on 30 July (21).

A deluxe box set version will feature a previously unreleased full-length concert film from Prince’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California in 2011, featuring covers of India.Arie‘s “Brown Skin”, “What Have You Done for Me Lately” by Janet Jackson, “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry, and Roxy Music‘s “More Than This”.

This month (Apr21) marks the fifth anniversary of the music legend’s death and his estate officials are opening up Prince’s Paisley Park recording compound so fans can celebrate his life.

“On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life,” a statement reads. “Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

Prince died in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. He was remembered by family and friends in a private memorial service taking place at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in May the same year. By August, it was announced that his famous Paisley Park home will be turned into a museum and opened for public tours starting in October.