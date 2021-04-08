Powerpuff Girls Reboot First-Look Photos

I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS PREMIERE!

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve gotten some exciting casting news about CW’s new Powerpuff Girls reboot — now called Powerpuff — and it’s, quite literally, ~sugar and spice and everything nice~.

In case you missed it, Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault have been cast as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively.


@chloebennet @dovecameron @yanaperrault / Via Instagram

And Donald Faison has been cast as their father/creator, Professor Utonium.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Well, this week, the cast started filming the pilot, and I’m already on the edge of my seat.

Lemme tell ya — these pics have, somehow, got me EVEN MORE EXCITED THAN I ALREADY WAS!

LIKE, LOOK AT THESE OUTFITS! We love that they’re staying true to their Powerpuff roots:

So excited for this stunt work and to see these ladies kick! some! ass!


But these are the PPGs, so they’re gonna kick ass while lookin’ cute as heck:

We also got our first look at Prof. Utonium, which looks 100% on brand:

Now, I will say, I didn’t QUITE expect these outfits — which are reminiscent of the cartoons they’re based on — because they don’t QUITE fit in with the grittier direction the reboot is going in.

However! I’m remembering that this is the PILOT, so this could be a flashback to who they were AND NOT a reflection of who they currently are.

Anyway, this is all the information we have! No news on a premiere date, but once I know, you’ll know.

