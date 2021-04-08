Powell says he is not focused on possible second term as Fed chair By Reuters



(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday deflected a question about whether he is likely to serve a second term at the helm of the U.S. central bank, when it is expected to face the challenge of unwinding some of its extraordinarily easy policies.

“I have another massive challenge that I’m very focused on, and that is just to do my job every day as best I can to serve all of the American people,” said Powell, whose four-year term as chair is up early next year.

“I don’t spend any time thinking about that. I spend a lot of time thinking about how do we do the best job that we can and that’s enough to think about.”