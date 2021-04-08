Polkastarter Council Officially Announces Its New Members By CoinQuora



Polkastarter Council Officially Announces Its New Members



The Polkastarter Council has added new members to its committee.

The community of Polkastarter Council has over 260,000 members globally.

The Polkastarter Council, a committee that aims to attract the highest quality projects in the blockchain space, has added new members. These members are a group of world-class independent companies that believe in the potential of blockchain technology.

Specifically, the new members include Huobi Polkadot Ecosystem Fund, Polygon, Alchemy, OKEx’s Blockdream Fund, Signum Capital, NGC Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, and Eric Wang on the Polkastarter Council. Indeed, this collaboration could attract the attention of the crypto and blockchain world.

Furthermore, all these new members share the same goal and vision for the crypto world. Above all, each member added to the Polkastarter Council has been selected with the highest standards of Polkastarter. In other words, the new members of the council are sure to help Polkastarter on its journey in developing blockchain projects in the crypto space.

Some of the newly added members shared their thoughts on the matter.

Huobi Polkadot Ecosystem Fund said,

“Polkastarter has emerged as a leading protocol to find and support young, high-potential projects through a fair and compliant IDO process. We are proud to be joining the Polkastarter Council to provide our insights to the project selection process and the development of the platform. Huobi and Polkastarter are similarly aligned in our desire to support innovative, early-stage solutions in the Web3 space, and we look forward to how this engagement will achieve that vision.”

Moreover, Polygon shared,

“Polygon is proud to join the Polkastarter Council alongside so many impressive ecosystem participants. We have been watching the extraordinary growth of the Polkastarter platform over the last few months and have been impressed with the professionalism of the team and the strength of the community. Joining the Council provides us with the opportunity to support emerging teams that are building fundamental components of the Web3 ecosystem.”

Also, Alchemy added,

“Polkastarter and Alchemy share the all-important goal of enabling talented Web3 teams with mission critical resources and tools. By joining the Polkastarter council we hope to further improve the lives of developers in the space. We see IDOs as the next evolution of democratizing the access to capital for projects that are fundraising. This new fundraising model offers better liquidity, open and fair trading which ultimately accelerates project launches.”

Furthermore, these new members will be joining the Polkastarter Council’s existing four council members — Digital Finance Group (DFG), AU21 Capital, Astronaut Capital, and Moonrock Capital. In total, there are now twelve members of the Polkastarter Council that support each other in the crypto and blockchain space.

More so, the Polkastarter Council has already supported 40 projects in the crypto space since April 2. Also, the council has received over 6592 ETH via 80 pools with a whopping combined market cap of almost $2 billion. Truly, the growing community of the Polkastarter Council, almost 260,000 globally, has benefited from this crypto ecosystem.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

