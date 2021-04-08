Pete Davidson’s Fake Exercise Advice Ends Up Helping Alec Baldwin to Lose Weight

WENN/Apega/Joe Alvarez

When appearing on ‘The Tonight Show’, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star tells host Jimmy Fallon the hilarious story behind the former ’30 Rock’ actor’s weight-loss transformation.

Pete Davidson has opened up how he accidentally helped Alec Baldwin to lose weight. When making an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, the regular cast member of “Saturday Night Live” confessed he initially offered the former “30 Rock” star a fake fitness regimen to avoid being rude.

The 27-year-old funnyman shared the hilarious story behind his “SNL” co-star’s weight-loss transformation in the Tuesday, April 6 episode of the late-night talk show. To host Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that he gave the faux advice after the 63-year-old actor was left impressed by his physique following a shirtless skit.

“I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless,” Pete recounted. “And, you know, I guess I’m a little bit cut or whatever… there’s no nice way to say that, OK?” He then noted that Alec, who portrayed former President Donald Trump at that time, came up to him and asked, “What do you do?”





“I didn’t want to be rude and say like, ‘I still have metabolism, I’m not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this,’ ” the star of “The King of Staten Island” continued spilling his reaction to Alec’s inquiry. “So to make him feel better, I said, ‘Oh man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.’ And he was like, ‘Got it.’ ”

The ex-fiance of Ariana Grande went on to note how Alec took his advice to the heart. “Then he got the [Donald] Trump gig [on SNL] and so I would see him every week. And every time I’d run into him in the hall, he’d be like, ‘100 a day!’ And he started to do it and he lost like 100 pounds,” he said. “And he says it’s all because of me.”

Alec did credit Pete for inspiring him to get back into shape. In a 2019 interview on “The Howard Stern Show“, the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” actor stated, “Pete Davidson said, ‘Do 100 push-ups a day, every day.’ And I do it now; I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up.”