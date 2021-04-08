Paris Hilton and Bhad Bhabie to Join Forces for Troubled Teen Campaign

Instagram

The hotel heiress has been reportedly in contact with the ‘These Haux’ raptress about working together for a possible project which aims to spread awareness about ‘Breaking Code Silence’.

AceShowbiz –

Paris Hilton and Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) are teaming up for a new project. Having both experienced alleged abuse at troubled teen camps, the hotel heiress and the “These Haux” raptress reportedly will team up for a troubled teen campaign.

Hilton, per TMZ report, has been in contact with Bhabie to work together in the campaign to spread awareness about “Breaking Code Silence”, an organization advocating for “survivors of institutional child abuse.” The 40-year-old socialite allegedly contacted the femcee after the latter shared her experience at the Turn-About Ranch, a facility for “troubled teens” in Utah.

The report came after the “This Is Paris” star attended a ceremonious signing of a school reform bill by Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday, April 6. In an interview with PEOPLE, she divulged that she has “received thousands of letters from survivors sharing their stories with [her]” since her documentary release.

“Reading them broke my heart,” Hilton further noted. “And I made a promise to myself, the children still at these treatment centres, and all survivors that I would continue to use my voice and fight until laws were changed across the country.”

“I’m grateful that the State Legislature of Utah has recognized the injustice and mistreatment happening at these facilities, and I’m so glad that this bill being signed into law will ensure more regulation of these centers and protection for children,” she then concluded. “We will continue pushing this issue to the federal level so that laws protecting teens and children are made in all 50 states.”

Hilton previously claimed in her documentary that she was emotionally, physically and psychologically abused by staff members at Provo Canyon School when she was a teenager. As for Bhabie, who was sent to Turn-About Ranch following her appearance on “Dr. Phil“, accused the school staff of abusing her via alleged sleep deprivation, malnutrition and unsanitary conditions.